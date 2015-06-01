Despite last weekend’s heavy defeat against Inter, Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna has been speaking at an event at one of the club’s official stores. The highly-rated 21-year-old was quizzed about where he feels his future may lie next season to which he replied; “Where am I next year? With Atalanta in Europe. I cannot think of an Atalanta without Europe”.



When asked about the rumours suggesting he could be on the move to Inter he stated that; “It’s always pleasing to hear these story's but I’m happy here”. So would it be difficult to go to the Nerazzurri after growing up at AC Milan? “Absolutely not. I will always be grateful to them but Milan is part of my past”.



The interview could not pass without a look back on last weekend’s horror show at the San Siro and Petagna explained that; “Against Inter we dropped our mental and physical standards but it’s in the past and we just continue to look forward”.