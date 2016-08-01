One of the hottest names of the January transfer window is Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie. The 20-year-old Ivorian international is the talk of the town amongst Europe’s biggest clubs but it’s the Premier League that looks like it could be his preferred destination. Despite his coach in Bergamo, Gian Piero Gasperini declaring recently that the club would not be selling any of its players this month, journal L’Eco di Bergamo claims that La Dea have already fixed the price for their star man.



Having already rejected an offer from Chelsea of €28 million, the price that looks likely to eventually prize him away from the club will somewhere in the region of €35-40 million. Along with the Premier League leaders, Manchester United are also known admirers but the Red Devils would favour to wait until the summer to get their man.



Fans will get a chance to see Kessie in action later this month as he represents his country in the Africa Cup of Nations in the Gabon.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler