Atalanta play-maker Alejandro Gomez has fired a warning shot to the club about what the future may hold. The 29-year-old Argentine has been one of the stars in the Bergamo club’s push towards a Europa League place but the player has confirmed that this may not be enough to keep him at the Nerazzurri next season.



Speaking to the Corriere di Bergamo, Gomez was asked what his plans were at the end of the season and he stated that; “I do not like to promise anything, if I got an offer from a top club I would like to test myself in the Champions League rather than stay at a team in a lower position. I made that mistake when I went to Donetsk.”



“How can Atalanta convince me to stay? Offer me a renewal and not dismantle the team. If this happened I would be very angry”.



The player has been courted by both Roma and Milan this season and both clubs could look to make a move in the summer.