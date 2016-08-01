As he returns home from the AFCON 2017 tournament after the Ivory Coast were eliminated on Tuesday evening, Sky Sport Italia reports that Atalanta have stated that midfielder Franck Kessie can leave the club, but not until the summer.



The 20-year-old has been the hottest name of the January window and is being pursued by some of Europe’s biggest clubs. According to latest reports, Chelsea remains in pole-position despite strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain. Blues boss Antonio Conte has made it his mission to land the highly-rated youngster and has already believed to have submitted a £20 million bid to the Bergamo club.



A virtual unknown in August, Kessie’s performances in Serie A have thrust him into the spotlight as Atalanta continues to defy the odds and push for a European place next season. With another highly-rated midfielder, Roberto Gagliardini, having departed for Inter, La Dea does not want to lose another of their stars before the end of the current campaign.