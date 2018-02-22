Gian Piero Gasperini has a full squad to pick from for Thursday's second leg and will recall the likes of Hans Hateboer, Josip Ilicic, Rafael Tolói and Leonardo Spinazzola here.



Andrea Masiello and Ilicic will be serve a one-match ban in the Europa League if they are booked on Thursday.

Julian Weigl is suspended for Borussia Dortmund after picking up a costly booking in the first leg. Mahmoud Dahoud or Nuri Sahin will hope to deputise.



With Manuel Akanji ineligible, Ömer Toprak will return in defence after dropping to the bench against Gladbach on Sunday.

Peter Stoger could also be without as many as seven players due to injury for the return leg against Atalanta.



Atalanta were minutes from holding Borussia Dortmund to a 2-2 draw in Germany in the first leg but a 3-2 defeat is still a good result when you consider the away goals they scored. At home, they have lost three of their last five.





