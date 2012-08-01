Atalanta vs Lazio: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Serie A fixture between Atalanta and Lazio from the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. Below you will find everything you need before and during the fixture.



Atalanta have lost their last three Serie A meetings against Lazio, conceding at least two goals per game.



Lazio have scored in their last six away league games against Atalanta.

Atalanta have won two of their last three league games, as many as in the previous eight games in Serie A.



Atalanta lost their first home league game this season (against Roma), but since then they’ve gained five wins and two draws.



Lazio have won only one of their last four league games (D1 L2), this after six wins in a row.



Only Napoli (22) have gained more points than Lazio (21) in away games in Serie A this season.



Atalanta have conceded six goals from outside the box, only Sassuolo (seven) have more.



Lazio have conceded 16 of their 19 goals this season in the second half (84%), a league-high share.



Andrea Petagna scored in both games against Lazio in the last season.

Lazio will be without Ciro Immobile and must use a different starting XI than they selected in the last eight league games (a record since 1994/95.





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)