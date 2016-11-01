Atalanta yet to receive any offers from Liverpool for star man

Atalanta star Alejandro Gómez has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool in recent days, but managing director Luca Percassi insists his club are yet to receive any offers from the Reds. He discussed La Dea’s market plans with Tuttosport: “We have not had any contact with Liverpool over Gómez, though we are well aware of the fact several of our players are being watched by big clubs.



“We must not lose our identity, and we have shown that we are capable of maintaining it despite the sales of important players. There will always be clubs who we cannot compete with financially. We have an excellent relationship with Juventus and we have had many dealings with them.



“When Spinazzola arrived, he was an academy player but now he is ready to play for the Bianconeri first team. Caldara is very strong and is an excellent player. He will be the future of the national team. Cristante really likes Allegri. He was his football father in Milan, so we will see how things go.”



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)