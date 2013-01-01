The transfer list for Inter is extremely long, many names on which are linked to the futures of Perisic and Candreva. Should either or both move from the Nerazzurri club during this transfer window, Inter will want to have replacements and alternatives on their market strategy. Recent links to Emre Mor via Borussia and Lucas Moura from PSG have been circling around the Nerazzurri transfer ideas. One new name to enter this list is Inaki Williams, the young Athletic Bilbao striker would be an excellent addition to the squad and will likely be joining a major European club in the near future.

On his future, the La Liga star has said "I'm very calm, I'm where I want to be. It does not cross to mind to change air. It is pleasing, for them to talk about me, but I'm focused on Thursday's game. I want to improve day by day and give joy to those who come to San Mames.”