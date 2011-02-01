Inigo Martinez has been linked to a number of elite clubs, but is instead expected to sign with Athletic Bilbao, who have triggered his release clause according to reports in Spain.



This would sounds all right, except that he plays for local rivals Real Sociedad!

The 26-year-old was linked to Manchester City in recent months, but the Citizens have found themselves close to Aymeric Laporte, who they are expected to sign for

70 million.

Martinez has a

32m release clause, and was close to Barcelona this summer. He was also seen as a replacement for Jeison Murillo by Inter.

Marca and Mundo Deportivo write, however, that Inigo has agreed to terms with Athletic Bilbao. He has been with Sociedad since 2011, and has a deal there that would keep him until 2021.

The news is bad for Barcelona, who need to replace the injured Thomas Vermaelen. Samuel Umtiti recently picked up an injury against Celta Vigo, too.