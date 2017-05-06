Atleti star, Man United target has €45m ‘release clause’
06 May at 15:59It appears that Manchester United target Saul Niguez has to be sold if an offer of €45 million is made for him.
Why? Der Spiegel (via Fichajes) published information provided by Football Leaks today, revealing that Atletico Madrid sold 40% of his rights to an investment fund, Quality Football Ireland, in 2011.
In return, they got a measly 1.5%. Back then, admittedly, the winger was nowhere near the senior squad.
Thing is, however, is that if a €45 million offer is made, Atleti have to sell, making their sponsors a hefty €16.5m.
Niguez was linked to an £145m swoop by Manchester United, who also wanted Antoine Griezmann in the bargain.
The 22-year-old is represented by Jorge Mendes, the noted super-agent who has often been involved in TPO situations.
The winger has scored 13 goals and made six assists for the Colchoneros between La Liga and the Champions League over the last two seasons.
@EdoDalmonte
