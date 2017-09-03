Atletico Madrid have told Diego Costa to get back to training…

Atletico were hoping to sign the 28-year-old striker, who is refusing to work with Chelsea’s reserves, having been discarded by Antonio Conte.

With Chelsea stonewalling the move back to Madrid - they wanted at least

55 million for him, while Atleti were only willing to offer

45m - Costa looked stuck.

Rejected by Antonio Conte via Whatsapp (telling him that he “wasn’t part of my plan”), the Spanish star was replaced by national team-mate Alvaro Morata.

Wanting to leave and return to former club Atletico, Diego Costa refused to train with Chelsea’s reserves, and has headed back to Brazil.

The Brazilian native scored 20 goals last season, playing a key role in Chelsea’s title win.

Costa was instrumental in his first stint in Madrid, helping the Colchoneros reach the Champions League final.