Diego Costa isn’t moving to Atletico Madrid, if Atletico Madrid’s president

The Chelsea striker travelled to Madrid on Tuesday, claiming that he was going to move there with his family, Gianluca Di Marzio writing that the Spain international wanted to force a move to the Estadio Metropolitano.

Chelsea want

60 million for him, but Roman Abramovich is against letting go of his striker, even though he has since replaced him with Alvaro Morata.

Yet Atleti president Enrique Cerezo claims that "if his family is moving [to Madrid], I do not know. What I know is that Costa is a Chelsea player and until January, there is time to talk to his club and with whoever else. We are not going to do anything until January."

AS even wrote that Costa watched Atletico draw on the road with Roma, rather than Chelsea’s humbling of Qarabag.

The Brazilian-born star scored 20 Premier League goals last season, helping Chelsea win the Premier League.