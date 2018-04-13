Atlético chief deals Man Utd and Barcelona transfer blow over Griezmann
14 April at 14:15During an interview with Mundo Deportivo in the aftermath of yesterday’s UEFA Europa League semi-final draw in Nyon, Atlético Madrid general manager Clemente Villaverde poured scorn on suggestions that Antoine Griezmann will definitely leave the club during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“At the moment, all I can say is that he is an Atlético Madrid player. I can only talk about facts and reality, not the future. He has a contract with us. Nobody has asked for him. Griezmann is an Atlético player. I do not know anything about Barcelona.”
The Frenchman’s release clause is set to drop from €200 million to €100 million on July 1st, prompting speculation that either Barça or Manchester United could be tempted to secure his signature for what is effectively a ‘bargain’ price. Only time will tell whether he finally bids farewell to Los Colchoneros, having been linked with a move away on an almost daily basis throughout the past couple of years.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments