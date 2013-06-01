Diego Simeone has denied trying to recruit Alvaro Morata, and was non-committal about replacing Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann.

​Reports in the Spanish press have indicated that the Argentine gaffer whispered to “I want you here [at Atletico]” to the Chelsea and Juventus target.

​Asked about fellow transfer target Alexandre Lacazette,

Lacazette is being linked to Atletico (among others) as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who is Manchester United’s main transfer priority for the summer.

Morata, on the other hand, has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid- but is also liked by the Red Devils.

Simeone denied trying to recruit him, saying that “No, I didn’t say that. I only joked with him about it when he came by.”

Griezmann has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season for Atletico, while Lacazette has 31. Morata, who has played a lot less, has managed 18 goals in all comps.