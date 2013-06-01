Atletico Coach claims he was ‘joking’ when he asked Real striker to join
06 May at 16:45Diego Simeone has denied trying to recruit Alvaro Morata, and was non-committal about replacing Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann.
Reports in the Spanish press have indicated that the Argentine gaffer whispered to “I want you here [at Atletico]” to the Chelsea and Juventus target.
Asked about fellow transfer target Alexandre Lacazette, the Argentine was even more evasive: “With all due respect, I have but one objective, and that’s the Eibar game.”
Lacazette is being linked to Atletico (among others) as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who is Manchester United’s main transfer priority for the summer.
Morata, on the other hand, has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid- but is also liked by the Red Devils.
Simeone denied trying to recruit him, saying that “No, I didn’t say that. I only joked with him about it when he came by.”
Griezmann has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season for Atletico, while Lacazette has 31. Morata, who has played a lot less, has managed 18 goals in all comps.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments