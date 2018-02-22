Atletico could look to replace Griezmann with Paulo Dybala
30 March at 23:47According to reports, Atletico Madrid could look to replace Antoine Griezmann with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.
Griezmann was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but ended up opting to remain with Diego Simeone’s side.
However his future with Atleti now looks less likely with Barcelona reportedly willing to fork out €100 million in order to persuade the Frenchman to come to the Camp Nou.
Atleti are hoping to sign Dybala to replace Griezman and have already agreed a contract in principle with the players agent according to Spanish radio outlet Radio Onda Cero.
Juve do not want to part ways with Dybala at this point in time, especially as he is rated as one of the best young players in football.
Though Dybala has yet to publically express any interest in leaving the Old Lady, deal could eventually be reached if Atleti do meet the demands of the Argentine.
Go to comments