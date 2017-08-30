It was a whirlwind summer of exits and entries and expensive transfers. As.com reports on one of those rumored to have been on the move, Atletico Madrid’s goalkeeper, Jan Oblak. One the radar of PSG, the Atletico keeper has expressed his conentement to tstay in Spain another year. Speaking to Ekipa while representing Slovenia during the World Cup qualification, the player has said, “I will spend this season in Madrid...after that, who knows? We’ll see. You never know what might happen. That’s what I can say for now, that I’m still an Atletico player, I’m satisfied and I hope to have a good season in Madrid.”

Oblak currently has a 100 million EUR buyout clause in his contract, but it’s yet to be seen who will come in and for what price for the Slovenian international. In just a few short years, the Atletico shot stopper has done well to establish himself as one of La Liga and Europe’s best goalkeepers. Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess, but it will likely be to one of Europe’s elite.