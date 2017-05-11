According to As, Atletico Madrid is ready to return to the table and try to convince Chelsea's Diego Costa to return to Spain after his failed attempt last summer. The Brazilian player has been strongly tempted by Tianjin Quanjian's proposal, but sources believe Atletico will try to convince their former goalscorer to return when they open their new stadium next season.

Costa has experienced an up and down time in England, surrounded with controversy and the ongoing transfer rumors. On field antics that result in bookings and suspensions somehow coincide with menacing finishing ability to make the Brazilian a sometimes difficult player to coach. At his best there is no question to his scoring prowess, the Chelsea forward has 20 goals and 7 assists in 33 matches for the Blues this season. With Atletico worried about losing their talisman Antoine Griezmann this summer, they will definitely need a quality replacement to keep their pursuit of La Liga and Champions League competitiveness alive.