Atletico jump to front of the queue for Chelsea, Juve midfield target
12 April at 18:11Chelsea and Juventus are among a host of top European clubs interested in signing Anderlecht promise Youri Tielemans.
The Belgian star is regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe and his figures this season confirm that his name could be one of the biggest ones over in the European football panorama over the next few years. With 18 goals and 11 assists in 43 games, the talented midfielder has imposed himself as the best player in the Belgian league.
Everton and Tottenham are as interested as Chelsea and Juventus but according to TalkSport the club in pole position to sign Tielemans is Atletico Madrid.
Anderlecht could be open for business should any suitor put in the table as much cash as € 15-25 million. Atletico Madrid could have a big transfer budget available in the summer as Manchester United consider triggering Antoine Griezmann’s € 100 million release clause.
