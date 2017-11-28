Atletico Madrid and Juventus are interested in signing PSG right-back Thomas Meunier,

The former Club Brugge man exploded onto the scene last summer at Euro 2016, earning a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Belgian international went on to enjoy a very strong first season with the Ligue 1 giants.

Dani Alves’ arrival has complicated things, however, leaving him without a regular starting berth.

Juventus recently expressed an interest in him, sending scouts to watch the international and three Monaco players as PSG triumphed 2-1 in a Ligue 1 clincher.

With Sime Vrsaljko intending to leave Atletico Madrid, the Colchoneros are going to need options at the back, especially now that they can buy players with their transfer ban expiring.

France Football write that the Madrid side is interested, as are Napoli and Valencia, who also want Vrsaljko.

PSG would want to include Oblak in the deal, too, the Slovenian being one of the big names that the Ligue 1 giants want.