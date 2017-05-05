Lucas Moura has made it clear that he’s very happy in Paris.

Recent reports had indicated that Atletico Madrid were willing to swoop for the PSG star, who has faded in the second half of the season.

The Brazilian, who joined for €40 million in 2013, was adamant that he wasn’t going anywhere, despite also being

“To live in Paris - one of the world’s most visited cities - to learn a new language and live among another culture is great,”

“With all the support I have around me, it’s very important for me to try to play the most seasons possible in Paris.

“I want to learn even more, mature as a person and as a player.

“It’s really a fantastic experience, and I’m grateful to God for the gift that he’s given me, namely to be able to play in a club like PSG”.

Lucas fuelled speculation recently by answering “don’t worry” to a fan who had asked him on Twitter whether he would depart.

Moura has scored nine goals and added five assists in Ligue 1 this season.