Reports out of the UK via The Sun, have linked Atletico Madrid with a Premier league search for their next striker. With Antoine Griezmann touted to depart Madrid this summer, Atletico are eyeing up replacements, namely in Chelsea and Arsenal jerseys. The first of which is Diego Costa, no stranger to the Atletico faithful. The powerful Brazilian has been a force for the Blues, but his time to move on may be soon approaching. Strong interest and attractive wages were overwhelmingly offered from China, but now interest from Spain could entice the forward back to the Spanish capital.

None other than Alexis Sanchez has arisen as the other possible target for Atletico should Griezmann leave. The Chilean has made no secret of his unhappiness with the Gunners’ lack of success, and should they finish outside the Champions League, it may very well mean an exit for some of their top players. Arsenal will desperately want to keep their most talented player, but competing for a league title and European trophies is a must to hold on to or attract world class players like Alexis Sanchez.