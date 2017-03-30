Jose Gimenez to Manchester United this summer. The Spanish journal understands that the club from the capital are prepared to off-load the 22-year-old providing the Red Devils meet the player’s £56 million release clause.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo state that Atletico Madrid have agreed to sell their highly-rated defenderto Manchester United this summer. The Spanish journal understands that the club from the capital are prepared to off-load the 22-year-old providing the Red Devils meet the player’s £56 million release clause.

This should not present any problems for boss Jose Mourinho who is believed to have already told his Old Trafford bosses that the Uruguayan youngster is a priority target. The Portuguese tactician, who was close to bringing the player to the Premier League last summer, wants Gimenez to play alongside Eric Bailly in his new-look back-line for 2018-19 as his rebuilding continues.



Gimenez has been left frustrated by his lack of playing time under Diego Simeone this season and has already informed the club that he wants to leave at the end of the campaign. After a 12 month wait, it now seems as though Mourinho has finally got his man.