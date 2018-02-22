

​Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal



Arsenal are winless in their last six European visits to Spain (D2 L4), last winning in February 2006, winning 1-0 against Real Madrid in the Champions League.



Atletico have lost just one of their last 17 home games in European competition (W13 D3), but that was to an English side (Chelsea in the CL Group Stage this season).



Salzburg vs, Atletico



Should Salzburg overcome Marseille, they will be the first Austrian side to reach a major European final since Rapid Wien in the 1995-96 Cup Winners' Cup. None of the five previous teams to lose the first leg of a Europa League semi-final by two or more goals have progressed to the final. Marseille hold a two-goal advantage from the first leg of a European semi-final tie for only the second time.

Arsenal will look to take their only opportunity of reaching the Champions league by winning Europa League. However, to do so, they will have to beat Atletico Madrid away from home, with the first leg ending 1-1 after Griezmann gave the Spanish side a good result. Meanwhile, Marseille will go up against Red Bul Salzburg in the second semi-final.