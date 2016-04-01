Atletico Madrid block Simeone exit

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has released an exclusive interview with AS revealing that the Colchoneros boss Diego Simeone is not going to leave the Vicente Calderon at the end of the current campaign.



A host of top European clubs are said to be interested in welcoming El Cholo’s services from next summer although the Argentinian tactician’s contract with his club expires in June 2018.



Inter are among the clubs that dream of appointing Simeone, one of the best managers in the world at the moment. Miguel Angel Gil Marin, however, has played down rumours of a possible departure of Simeone at the end of current campaign.



“Simeone will be our manager in the next campaign. We want him to be with us when we will inaugurate our new Wanda Metropolitan Stadium.”



Atletico Madrid are set to move to their new home in August 2017, which means Inter might have to wait until summer 2018 to offer Simeone a chance to move to the club he had been playing for since from 1996 to 1999.

