Atletico Madrid chief executive drops hint on Diego Costa move
01 August at 18:57Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has dropped a huge hint as to whether his side will re-sign the fiery forward Diego Costa from reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, according to The Daily Mail.
Marin has said that the club will sign at least one more player before the window closes, and with Costa searching for a move out of Stamford Bridge, it could be a huge indication as to the Spaniard’s future destination.
Speaking to the Spanish club's website this week, Marin said: “'The ban of registering players this summer market affects us in that the two players that we wanted to hire, because there were only two, will have to join us with five months of delay,'
'I always said that the decision to hire Diego (Simeone) and his decision to accept has been a great success for both sides.
'It is a clear example of successful synergy, where both parts have grown equally. I am sure that we have ahead several more years of joint work, where we can all continue growing.'
When asked about the possibility of Costa returning, he said, 'Diego Costa? If he comes in January... we can't say anything about that yet.
'I won't speak about him now. He is a player of Chelsea. We will talk about the boys who are here now, because we have a late start to the season. That is what is important.'
Jacque Talbot
