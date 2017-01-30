Atletico Madrid consider €40m swoop for unhappy Arsenal star to replace Chelsea, Man Utd target Griezmann
30 January at 18:40Atletico Madrid could sell Antoione Griezmann to either Chelsea or Manchester United in the summer with both clubs that are understood to be willing to pay the Frenchman’s € 100 million release clause in the summer transfer window.
Manchester United are believed to be in pole position to sign the Petite Diable, although Chelsea have also entered the race to sign him, according to reports in England.
Spanish media are also reporting that an exit of the France International is more than likely in the summer transfer window and Mundo Deportivo suggests that unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez would become the colchoneros summer transfer priority in case Griezmann leaves the Vicente Calderon.
Sanchez has 18 months left in his contract with the Gunners and has yet to reach agreement over a new deal with the Premier League giants. If Sanchez fails to put pen to paper on a new agreement with the club by the end of the summer, Atletico Madrid could lure him from the Emirates Stadium for just € 40 million given that Arsenal could be in danger of seeing the Chile star leaving North London as a free agent in summer 2018.
