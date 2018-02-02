Atlético Madrid demand respect from Barcelona target Griezmann
02 February at 12:20It is clear that Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is one of Barcelona’s main transfer targets ahead of next season. However, the fact Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been in contact with the Frenchman’s family with regard to a possible move doesn’t sit well with Los Colchoneros. Indeed, they submitted a complaint to FIFA about negotiations taking place without authorisation.
After the uproar caused by the Blaugrana’s interest, leaders of the Madrid club have met face to face with the player to ask for respect. That is, according to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper AS. The Rojiblancos hierarchy explained in detail why they made the complaint, and to suggest that he has two options should he wish to leave. They urged him to make the right choice and insisted they have full confidence in him to continue being a leader of the team.
The former Real Sociedad star is contracted to the 2014 La Liga champions until 2022, but has a release clause worth €100 million which is valid from the summer. It seems likely that Barcelona would be willing to pay that amount.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments