

Manchester United fans may have some good news coming out of Spain with reports in The Telegraph claiming that Atletico Madrid have identified the player as the man to replace French striker Antoine Griezmann.

Despite claims from the Spanish capital that the 25-year-old frontman is happy, it’s widely believed that he will be leaving in the summer with Old Trafford his most likely destination. The Red Devils are prepared to trigger the €100 million release clause in his current deal which means Atletico would be powerless to stop him from leaving.



Now it seems as though the Spaniard’s are preparing for life after Griezmann with the journal stating that Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette, who is a close friend of Griezmann, is being lined-up to take his place at the club.



Atleti tried to sign the 25-year-old in January 2016 but a deal could definitely happen this summer after the French side declared that the player could leave the club at the end of the season. It’s believed that there could be strong competition from the Premier League with Arsenal, West Ham, Liverpool and Spurs all keen admirers of the €70 million rated striker.