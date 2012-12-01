Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Alexis Sanchez, but there are a few problems in their way.

The Arsenal star has not been getting on well with the Emirates club, with recent spats in training and exclusions from key games playing a role in isolating him from the dressing room.

Even a recent interview in which Sanchez stated his wish to serve out his deal (which expires in June 2018) came with the caveat that he wanted to stay with a ‘winning’ Arsenal.

Atletico have problems of their own, however, not least their recent transfer ban.

Atletico are counting on the TAS (Court of Sports Arbitration) to lift the ban and be able to buy a big name, especially if Antoine Griezmann were to leave.

Even then, however, things will still be difficult.

His salary is also estimated to be in the

10m range, something else that may not help, as the Colchoneros have a wage structure they don’t want to disrupt.

The scorer of 18 Premier League goals may not be such a slam dunk after all!

write that Atletico are ready to make a splash, but are worried about Alexis’ price, estimated at €58 million, up from the €42.5m for which he was signed in 2014.