Atletico Madrid will target Italian international strikerif they fail in their quest to bring Chelsea frontman Diego Costa back to the Spanish capital this summer. The Corriere dello Sport quotes radio station Cadena Cope who claim that boss Diego Simeone is ready to test Torino’s resolve with a €60M offer for the 23-year-old.

Toro President Urbano Cairo has maintained that he will not be willing to sit down and negotiate with anyone who is not prepared to meet his €100M release clause but Atleti chiefs believe they may be able to reach a compromise.



Belotti has fired in 25 goals in 33 Serie A games this season and last December he extended his contract until 2021 which contained the huge buy-out clause. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are huge admirers of the player and both have been regular visitors to Turin this season to watch him in action.



It’s understood that whilst Costa remains Atleti’s primary summer target, the very fact that the 28-year-old could make a lucrative switch to China next season, has forced the capital outfit to seek alternatives.