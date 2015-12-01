Atletico Madrid are making a final offer for Diego Costa, one worth a total of €65 million.

Diego Costa is already in Madrid, having previously refused to train and returned to Brazil. He has since moved to the Spanish capital with his family (he’s said he’s staying until January) to force a move.

Marca report that the 28-year-old, who could begin playing for the Colchoneros in January, and become their most expensive signing ever. €10m of the deal will come in bonuses.

The Spanish paper claims that the Blues will have little choice but to accept. They have, it seems, warmed to the idea of giving their striker away.

Costa scored 20 Premier League goals last season, enabling Chelsea to win the Premier League title.

who has been relegated to training with the reserves at Chelsea by Coach Antonio Conte, who is fully invested in €65m striker Alvaro Morata.