This evenings Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Malaga would not normally cause too much commotion but in just a few hours, the club from the Spanish capital will step out at their highly impressive new Wanda Metropolitano venue for the very first time and coach Diego Simeone and striker Fernando Torres are raring to go.



Having left their iconic Vicente Calderon home at the end of last season, players and fans alike have been counting down the days until their new stadium opens and they will naturally hope to make it a fortress just like their famous old venue.

