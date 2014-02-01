Atletico Madrid ready to challenge Man Utd for potential Griezmann replacement
18 February at 12:41Atletico Madrid may sell their star Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window. The Petite Diable has a € 100 million release clause that both Manchester United and Chelsea could trigger at the end of the season, therefore the LaLiga giants are taking a look around in search for potential replacements.
According to Portuguese paper A Bola (via Le10Sport), AS Monaco star Bernardo Silva has emerged as a possible reinforcement for the Colchoneros. The Portuguese attacking midfielder has also attracted the interest of Manchester United with the Red Devils who are reported to have already begun transfer talks with AS Monaco.
Reports in Portugal suggest that Diego Simeone is a long time admirer of Bernardo Silva, so much so the Argentinean tactician has put the 22-year-old winger on top of his summer shopping list alongside unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez whose talks for a new contract with the Gunners are still on hold.
