Atletico Madrid ready to go over £40m for exiled Diego Costa
15 August at 15:30Atletico Madrid are prepared to pay over £40m for exiled Chelsea forward Diego Costa and have even drawn up a detailed fitness plan to get the Brazil-born Spanish player, according to the Independent.
The 28-year-old has been out in Brazil following a falling out with fiery Italian boss Antonio Conte, after the manager sent the striker a message saying that he was surplus to requirements at the club.
The La Liga club are hopefully of signing Costa before the end of the window, and are willing to pay over £40m to ensure that he gets the transfer that he so desperately wants.
Chelsea won the Premier League last season, with Costa as the main forward. But, with every title contender improving their squad, there is a fear that the West London side need to bolster their squad.
Costa wants to make a return to the club he moved to Chelsea from.
Jacque Talbot
