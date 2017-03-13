Atletico Madrid resume interest in Chelsea target, send scouts to watch Italian starlet
14 March at 11:35Atletico Madrid have resumed their interest in Chelsea target Domenico Berardi, El Mundo Deportivo reports. The LaLiga giants are long time admirers of the Italian winger who is also on Chelsea, Juventus and Inter sights.
The Spanish paper reports that Atletico Madrid made an offer to sign Berardi last summer but Sassuolo decided to keep him at the club selling Berardi’s former teammates Sime Vrsaljko instead.
It is understood that the Colchoneros sent scouts to watch Berardi last week-end during Sassuolo’s 1-0 home defeat against Bologna.
Atletico Madrid, however, are also interested in signing Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti who, ironically, is still on the agenda of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter. Napoli and AC Milan, however, have also asked information about the Italian right-back who was closely watched by scouts of Atletico Madrid during Inter’s 7-1 win over Atalanta on Sunday. That was Conti’s and Atalanta’s worst display of the season and Atletico Madrid will probably scout Conti again before deciding whether to make a concrete offer for him.
