Atletico Madrid reveal how they are planning to keep Man Utd and Barça away from Griezmann

Like they were able to do this past summer, Atletico Madrid president Miguel Angel Marin confirmed that they were going to try and keep Griezmann in Madrid yet again. It might not be easy this time around since Diego Costa will be joining the club but Simeone's club will surely give it a shot. Barcelona and Manchester United both have interest in the french star as it will surely take a big offer to catch Atletico's attention. Here is what the Atletico president had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press (via Marca) :



" Keeping Griezmann? I can't say what will happen since it doesn't only depend on us. Last summer we worked hard for him to stay here in Madrid and we will do so again next summer. Until July first, it will take 200 million euros. We don't want to sell him since he is important to us but let's see what will happen. ".



Griezmann has appeared in 20 games for Simeone's club as he scored 7 goals and added 5 assists on the season.