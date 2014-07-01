Atletico Madrid rival Milan for Belgian sensation
30 November at 16:10
Atletico Madrid are hoping to celebrate the end of their transfer ban with more than one signing, according to the latest reports from Italy.
Beyond Diego Costa and Lucas Vietto, it now appears as if the Colchoneros want to add Leander Dendoncker to their stable.
The Madrid side was prevented from signing players this summer and last winter, arguably weakening the squad at a time when some names needed to be brought in in order to keep up with Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Tuttosport write that Dendoncker, who is also wanted by PSG, Milan and Monaco, could be the subject of talks that are set to begin in the coming weeks.
Simeone is reported to have told management at the Wanda Metropolitano to contact the Anderlecht youngster, who has been bossing the midfield there for long enough to warrant a big move.
Yet Anderlecht aren’t going to go down without a fight, and recently let it be known that their man won’t be leaving in January.
