Atletico Madrid, Roma looking at coveted Barca winger
27 December at 16:30Like clockwork, at every market session, Barcelona’s star right back Aleix Vidal becomes the object of desire of several teams.
The most recent, at least according to what the newspaper 'Abc de Sevilla' writes, is Atletico Madrid. The Madristas lineup currently includes both Juanfran and Vrsaljko in the list of starters, but are looking to add depth in the long term.
Vidal, in the pre-Christmas 'Clasico', scored the third Barcelona goal in their 3-0 thumping of Real Madrid. However, that goal, nor his performance, convinced the Catalan executives, who consider him expendable in January.
Among the suitors, in addition to Atletico Madrid, there would also be Roma, which is investigating the possibility of acquiring him with a loan formula. Monchi knows Vidal very well - it was he who brought him to Sevilla, before selling him to Barcelona, to replace Dani Alves.
However, in the hierarchical scale of the coach Ernesto Valverde, Vidal has been bypassed by the Portuguese Semedo, as well as by Sergi Roberto on the depth chart.
The potential arrival of Vidal in Rome would allow Di Francesco to be able to move Florenzi up the pitch and allow them to dispose of bust Bruno Peres.
