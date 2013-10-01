Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa: "Only good memories of Chelsea"

After having spent 6 months on the sidelines at Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa was finally unveiled as Atletico Madrid's latest signing.



The former Chelsea player who left the club after a dispute with manager Antonio Conte had nothing negative to say about his former paymasters saying that. "I learned English there [laughed]. Seriously, the supporters, the people at the club and my teammates helped me a lot. Chelsea is a great club and I only have good memories."



Costa then turned to Atletico Madrid stating that: "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I just want to get in shape to play as soon as possible, I'm tired of training. You can tell I've already worked and prepared well to play, I'm here to help the team and score goals. Atleti are not in the Champions League now, but we are going to fight for what we have left."



In conclusion Costa admitted that sitting on the sidelines watching his teammates play and not be able to help has been frustrating: "I need to play. As a bystander, I suffered more than as a player."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)