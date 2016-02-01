Atletico Madrid set sights on AC Milan star winger, Juve target
18 March at 14:30Atletico Madrid have joined Juventus in race to sign AC Milan star winger Suso, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via pianetamilan) reports. The Spaniard is one of Italy’s most talented stars having scored six goals and registered nine assists in 30 appearances in all competitions with AC Milan.
Suso is a regular AC Milan starter and his contract at the San Siro runs until 2019. The club would like to extend the player’s stay but they won’t be able to formulate a concrete offer until Sino-Europe or any other investor completes the club’s takeover.
The Chinese Consortium should have completed the acquisition of the club in December and March but potential Chinese investors have failed to close the deal which means the future of every AC Milan star is still up in the air.
Atletico Madrid boss Simeone is an admirer of Suso, whilst Juventus need to sign a new winger at the end of the season and both clubs will try to sign the Spaniard once the current season ends.
