Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has declared that Manchester United target Saul Niguez has the potential to become a global superstar.





Speaking ahead of this weekend’s league game against Granada , the Argentine tactician was full of praise for the 22-year-old Spanish midfielder, declaring that; “Since the day I came to this club, beyond the objective of winning silverware, which the team has done, I have always said that the plan is to exploit the potential of our youth players. Saúl, Koke, Lucas, Thomas… We have a handful of lads who have always responded.”

“Saúl has got everything he needs to become one of the best midfielders in the world: he shoots well, can deliver a killer pass, he can dictate the rhythm of the game and he's good in the air... And above all he's a play who wants to improve and become a better player".



Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the player and has been tracking his progress since his arrival at Old Trafford.