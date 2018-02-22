Atlético Madrid: Simeone explains Carrasco situation
25 February at 12:30Speaking to the media ahead of Atlético Madrid’s crucial La Liga match against Sevilla tonight, coach Diego Simeone was asked about the uncertain futures of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Fernando Torres, both of whom have been linked with moves to the Chinese Super League this week. Here is what the former Lazio and Inter star had to say on the matter:
“I can’t say much about Carrasco because he is currently locked in negotiations. As for Fernando, I have no news as yet. My players are training well regardless, and we will see what has happened when the transfer window closes on the 28th. Do I understand the reasons why they want to leave? I have never involved myself in other people’s issues. When there is a chance to grow from a sporting point of view, I am happy. Economic growth is a personal choice. I’m not surprised by anything in football.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments