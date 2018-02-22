Atlético Madrid star discusses future of Barcelona, Man Utd and Arsenal targets
04 May at 19:50During an interview with Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Atlético Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez was asked about the uncertainty surrounding the future of players such as Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak. Here is what he had to say:
“We cannot do anything about speculation. The players who are here must stay hungry. The future does not only depend on whether we win the Europa League. I hope they can stay here because they are two of the best players in the world. The Wanda Metropolitano has not yet captured the same magic as the Vicente Calderón, but we are only at the beginning.”
Dois jogadores do Atlético Madrid completaram um número redondo pelo clube no jogo frente ao Arsenal:— playmakerstats (@playmaker_PT) May 4, 2018
Torres: 400 jogos, 127 golos, um título (2.ª Liga Espanhola)
Saúl Ñiguez: 200 jogos, 28 golos, 3 títulos pic.twitter.com/hCVexN3jCr
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments