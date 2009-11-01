Inter target rejects chance to join lowly Premier League side

Atlético Madrid attacker Nicolás Gaitán has rejected the chance to join Premier League side Swansea City, according to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper AS.



Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal is keen to strengthen his team before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline, and sees the Argentine as someone who can help the other players make the necessary leap in quality.



The former Benfica star reportedly intends to join a much more ambitious and prestigious club should he leave Los Colchoneros this week.



He was also said to be one of Inter’s main targets, but it seems unlikely they will make a concrete bid for him now with Paris Saint-Germain’s Javier Pastore said to be the Nerazzurri’s number one priority.



As for Gaitán, he looks set to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano until the end of the season when his situation will no doubt be revisited by the Spanish side and his agent.



(AS)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)