Atletico Madrid star says players 'all want' Chelsea striker Costa
28 August at 15:45Atletico Madrid star Koke admits that his teammates are all hopeful of seeing Chelsea forward Diego Costa join up with the side, according to the Daily Mail.
Costa is currently in Brazil in exiled, following a fall-out with the boss Antonio Conte, having been told by the former Juventus manager that he is surplus to requirements at the club.
Refusing to train and getting fined a weekly wage because of it, Costa is trying to force a move to Madrid but now only has a matter of days to do it.
Now one of the current Atletico stars Koke has spoken out about the situation, hoping that Costa does make a return to his former side.
‘We all want Diego Costa to come, but the situation is complicated,' Koke, 25, told Cadena Ser.
'If Diego comes, he will help us and he already knows a lot of us at the club so for us it would be very exciting.'
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments