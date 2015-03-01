Atletico Madrid striker wanted by Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United
01 August at 17:25Newcastle United supporters might have been finally offered some relief by the way of several incomings, but they are still looking for that ‘star’ signing, one that would elevate all the fears about a relegation scrap next season in the Premier League. A name confirmed by chief sports writer at the Newcastle Chronicle and according to the Daily Star is Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa.
Magpie boss Rafa Benitez has brought in several second-choice targets, having missed out on his primary choices due to hyper-inflation on the market, but there is still the thorny issue of the lack of goal-threat the club currently possess with their current squad, having only acquired defenders so far.
Last season saw southern-born Dwight Gayle net over 20 times for the Black and Whites in the Championship, but Rafa would want insurances; a player to create competition in that department, with the impassionate Aleksandar Mitrovic showing no signs of being clinical in front of goal, and the goalless Emmanuel Riviere – coined one of the worst signings in the club’s history – looking set to depart the club to make room.
With 22-year-old Argentine Correa, they might have a found a perfect suit. A player with bags of talent, but seemingly unable to fashion his worth so far in terms of goals, scoring only 9 times in 58 appearances domestically for his side. But if there was one man could coach a young, talented, Spanish-speaking prospect into a goal-grabbing machine, it would be Mr Benitez.
Jacque Talbot
