Atlético Madrid: Suárez hints Griezmann move to Barcelona is a done deal
05 May at 15:00During an interview with Radio Uruguay, Barcelona striker Luis Suárez appears to have confirmed that Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will join the club during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like Dembélé and Coutinho. Griezmann is a player who brings a huge amount. He has played at the highest level for many years, he always fights hard. He rules up front for Atlético Madrid and that is fundamental. He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things. He will be welcomed.
“Neymar? His departure hurt. We were friends. He took the decision with all responsibility, but we were aware that he was going to be missed. I think he did not go for the money, but for goals he wanted to fulfil in Paris.”
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
