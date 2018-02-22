Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal 1-0: Tops and Flops of the first half

The first half of Atletico Madrid’s encounter with Arsenal offered few chances, with both teams taking turns in controlling the game. However, Costa gave the home side the lead with only one minute left in the first half. Here are the tops and flops of the first half.



Tops



Costa: Despite not seeing much of how, he did have Atletico’s first chance, which he created all by himself, showing off his strength in a duel with Arsenal left-back Monreal. The Spaniard also gave the hosts the lead in the 47th minute, once again using his strength before converting the chance.



Özil: Great in the attacking phase for Arsenal, acting as the playmaker. Always intelligent in his decision making and seems to be one step ahead of the opposition.



Flops



Oblak: Poor first touches, nearly gifted Lacazette a great chance. Needs to do better with his feet.



Xhaka: Looked sloppy in the midfield and misplaced several passes.