Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal 1-0 (2-1): Player Ratings

Arsenal suffered a 0-1 away defeat to Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of Europa League, thus getting knocked out of the tournament on aggregate (1-2).



The first half offered few chances, with both teams taking turns in controlling the possession. However, after several half-chances, Diego Costa gave the home side the lead in a additional time of the first half, slotting it past Ospina in goal.



The second half saw Atletico Madrid sit back and defend their lead, nearly punishing Arsenal on the counter-attacks with Griezmann and Diego Costa leading the line. The Gunners created a few chances but generally lacked creativity up front.



In the final stages of the game, Atletico had several chances to seal the deal but instead, Arsenal felt a glimmer of hope and really pressured the home side in the final minutes. Despite having a lot of opportunities, Arsenal failed to convert their chances and had to wave goodbye to their only chance of reaching the Champions League.