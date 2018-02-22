Atlético Madrid win race to sign Napoli and Arsenal goalkeeping target
25 April at 16:00One of Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s main priorities ahead of this summer’s transfer window is to sign a new goalkeeper, with Pepe Reina set to join AC Milan once his contract expires at the end of the season.
The Partenopei have already been linked with several ‘keepers, most notably Genoa’s Mattia Perin and Rui Patrício of Sporting CP. Bayer Leverkusen stopper Bernd Leno has also been mentioned as a potential target for Giuntoli and his colleagues.
However, according to German tabloid Bild, the 26-year-old has reached an agreement with La Liga giants Atlético Madrid, where he is viewed as an ideal replacement for Jan Oblak. The Slovenian is said to be on the radar of several top European clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.
Check out our gallery as we reveal which players could arrive at the Stadio San Paolo over the course of the next few months.
(Bild)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments